Gospel star Edwin Hawkins dead at 74

NEW YORK — Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," has died.

Hawkins died early Monday at his home in Pleasanton, California. He was 74 and had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Associated Press.

The Edwin Hawkins Singers reached the top 10 on the pop charts with "Oh Happy Day," a call and response hymn that began as a local favourite in the San Francisco Bay Area and became an international hit in 1969.