Liam Neeson: "Bit of a witch hunt" over sex allegations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Actor Liam Neeson says the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has sparked "a bit of a witch hunt."
Asked about the issue on the Irish broadcaster RTE, Neeson said: "There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program."
He referred to U.S. radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of "inappropriate
But the 65-year-old "Taken" star also said in Friday's Late Late Show that the "#MeToo" movement taking place "across every industry (is) healthy."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
-
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM