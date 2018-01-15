The Latest: Film 'Heathers' gets makeover in TV version
PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):
3 p.m. The 1988 cult movie "Heathers" and the title characters get makeovers in a new TV series debuting March 7 on the Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV.
In the big-screen dark comedy, the queen bees who shared the name Heather were three white high school students. They were played by Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk and Kim Walker.
The TV show's trio includes a girl of
The teenagers represent "marginalized communities" who trash everyone around them, said Brendan Scannell, who plays Heath.
Unlike the film, the show can take a deeper look at what motivates the characters, said executive producer Jason Micallef.
He sees both the original Heathers and the new ones as victims, not villains, which the show will explore, Micallef told TV critics Monday.
Doherty, who played Heather Duke in the movie, will guest star in three episodes, including the first, he said, declining to provide details about her role.
12:45 p.m.
Kevin Costner isn't a big believer in doing film sequels for a simple reason.
Costner told TV critics Monday that the writing often isn't as good as in the original movie and it's the screenplay that draws him to a project.
He says that's why he's starring in "Yellowstone," a 10-part drama series debuting June 20 on the new Paramount Television network, the rebranded Spike TV.
The actor says that when he likes a script, it isn't just because he has a good part, but that all the characters are "doing a nice dance."
Costner plays the owner of a vast, family-owned ranch who is trying to resist encroachment by developers and others. The ensemble cast includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Jill Hennessey and Josh Lucas.
