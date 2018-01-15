Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas is a 'Me Too' supporter
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Catherine Zeta-Jones says her husband, Michael Douglas, is "110
Earlier this month, Douglas issued what he called a pre-emptive denial of allegations, yet to be published, that he harassed an employee in the 1980s and damaged her career. He acknowledged using "colorful language," but otherwise said he was proud of his reputation and had no "skeletons" in the closet.
Zeta-Jones, speaking Sunday in Pasadena while promoting the TV movie "Cocaine Godmother," did not directly address the allegations. But she noted that Douglas was the son and husband of actresses and had been working with women for much of his life. His parents are the actor Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas.
Zeta-Jones praised her husband for addressing the allegations in a "clear and personal" way.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
-
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM