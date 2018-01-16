2 newly confirmed van Gogh drawings on show in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Two drawings of a hill in Paris have been confirmed as works by Vincent van Gogh and are going on display at a Dutch museum.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said Tuesday that an 1886 drawing of Montmartre owned by the Van Vlissingen Art Foundation was recently confirmed as a work by the Dutch master based on extensive research into its "subject, style, technique, materials and provenance."

Based on that research, a similar drawing in the Van Gogh Museum's own collection also has been confirmed as an original by the Dutch artist most famous for his vibrant oil paintings.