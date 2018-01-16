Emeril TV producer fighting subpoena from Florida House
A
A
Share via Email
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A television producer for one of Emeril Lagasse's cooking shows is fighting a subpoena to turn over financial records to the Florida House of Representatives.
Lawmakers are asking for years of records detailing how the show "Emeril's Florida" spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. The legislators want to know how much Lagasse was paid.
The House demanded last week that producer Pat Roberts and his company turn over records by Tuesday or risk hefty fines and even jail. Roberts has sued in federal court to block release of the records. Lawyers for Roberts contend he could be sued if the information is revealed.
Visit Florida paid at least $10 million over a five-year period for the show. The show aired on The Cooking Channel.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
Ontario man in court for allegedly selling access to billions of pieces of stolen data
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-