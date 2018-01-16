Free e-books offer samplers of 'Buzz'; books for 2018
NEW YORK — New fiction from Allison Pearson and Chris Offutt and a memoir by Boston Globe "Love Letters" columnist Meredith Goldstein are among the upcoming works excerpted in a pair of free e-books.
The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch told The Associated Press that "Buzz Books 2018: Spring/Summer" and "Buzz Books 2018: Young Adult Spring/Summer" were available as of Tuesday. The books can be downloaded through Amazon's Kindle, Barnes & Noble's Nook and other leading digital platforms.
Featured books include Pearson's "How Hard Can it Be?" and Offutt's "Country Dark," his first novel since "Good Brother" came out in 1998. The "Buzz Books" compilations also include novels by Kristan Higgins and Peter Swanson and Tessa Fontaine's "The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts."
