Free e-books offer samplers of 'Buzz'; books for 2018

NEW YORK — New fiction from Allison Pearson and Chris Offutt and a memoir by Boston Globe "Love Letters" columnist Meredith Goldstein are among the upcoming works excerpted in a pair of free e-books.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch told The Associated Press that "Buzz Books 2018: Spring/Summer" and "Buzz Books 2018: Young Adult Spring/Summer" were available as of Tuesday. The books can be downloaded through Amazon's Kindle, Barnes & Noble's Nook and other leading digital platforms.