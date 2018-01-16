It's a girl! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome third baby
Kardashian West announced the birth, that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — It's a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.
Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline "We're so in Love" that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
The couple is "incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true," Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate's doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are "especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival's name. It was unclear where the baby was born.
The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house