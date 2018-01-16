Kunis named woman of the year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Golden Globe-nominated actress Mila Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
Kunis earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Lily in 2010's "Black Swan."
She starred in "Bad Moms" and "Bad Moms Christmas" and recently wrapped production on "The Spy Who Dumped Me," scheduled for release in August.
She made her mark in television as Jackie Burkhart in "That '70s Show" and as the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series "Family Guy."
