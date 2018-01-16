Nanny-to-the-stars Connie Simpson has a book deal
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Nanny-to-the-stars Connie Simpson wants to share some everyday advice.
The caretaker known as Nanny Connie has a book coming out in April, Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "The Nanny Connie" draws on Simpson's upbringing in Mobile, Alabama, and her time with clients such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Justin Timberlake. The book also will include videos, available through a "Nanny Connie Way" app.
The announcement comes with a rave from George and Amal Clooney. In a statement issued through Gallery, the Clooneys said they loved having her as a nanny and would have wanted her as a caretaker if they were babies again.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936