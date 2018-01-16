NewsAlert: 'Anne' has leading 13 Canadian Screen Award nominations
TORONTO — The CBC/Netflix TV series "Anne" has a leading 13 nominations heading into this year's Canadian Screen Awards.
The TV adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel is followed by "Cardinal" and "Kim's Convenience" with 12 nominations apiece, and "Alias Grace" and "Schitt's Creek" with 11 each.
On the film side, "Ava," "Never Steady, Never Still" and "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" lead with eight nominations each.
"Maudie" and "The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches" are next with seven nominations apiece.
The awards gala will be broadcast on CBC-TV on March 11 from the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.
More to come.
