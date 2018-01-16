PBS to air five-part series '#MeToo, Now What?' in February
PASADENA, Calif. — PBS will air a five-part series about the sexual misconduct crisis.
PBS chief executive Paula Kerger said Tuesday will address the burst of attention to the issue and how it can be used to produce "positive and lasting change."
"#MeToo, Now What?" will be hosted by Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization. The debut date is Feb. 2.
PBS said the series will include reporting and conversations on topics including how race and class figure into the issue. Studio guests will include men and women from across the country, along with activists, and leaders from media, business and other sectors.
The Me Too unity movement was triggered by allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men including Harvey Weinstein.
