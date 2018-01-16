Prize winner Matt de la Pena has new book coming in October
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prize-winning children's author Matt de la Pena has a new picture book planned for the fall that his publisher is calling "poignant and timely."
G.P. Putnam's Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that de la Pena's "Carmela Full of Wishes," a collaboration with illustrator Christian Robinson, tells the story of a young "Dreamer" who lives in a migrant community "steeped" in Mexican culture. The book is scheduled for Oct. 9.
De la Pena's previous books include "Last Stop on Market Street," winner in 2016 of the John Newbery Medal for the year's best children's story. He also has written several young adult novels.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936