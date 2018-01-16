The Latest: Emeril TV producer fighting Florida subpoena
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on Emeril television producer fighting a subpoena to turn over records to the Florida House (all times local):
5 p.m.
A federal judge is going to decide whether or not a television producer for one of Emeril Lagasse's cooking shows has to turn over financial records to the Florida House of Representatives.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Tuesday held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit filed against the House by producer Pat Roberts and his company.
The House had set a 5 p.m. deadline for Roberts to turn over records detailing how the show "Emeril's Florida" spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. Roberts could be fined or even jailed for failing to comply with the request.
During the hearing, a lawyer for the House agreed the chamber would not try to punish Roberts until Walker's holds a formal hearing on Friday.
---
12:05 p.m.
A television producer for one of Emeril Lagasse's cooking shows is fighting a subpoena to turn over financial records to the Florida House of Representatives.
Lawmakers are asking for years of records detailing how the show "Emeril's Florida" spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. The legislators want to know how much Lagasse was paid.
The House demanded last week that producer Pat Roberts and his company turn over records by Tuesday or risk hefty fines and even jail. Roberts has sued in federal court to block release of the records. Lawyers for Roberts contend he could be sued if the information is revealed.
Visit Florida paid at least $10 million over a five-year period for the show. The show aired on The Cooking Channel.
