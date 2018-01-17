Entertainment

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt dies after car crash

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives including three members of her family.

St. George Hospital says in a statement the 29-year-old died on Wednesday six days after her life support was withdrawn. She played Hope Morrison in the long-running television drama "Home and Away."

Falkholt was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall.

The actress's 21-year-old sister Annabelle died In hospital three days later.

Jessica Falkholt stars in an Australian movie "Harmony" that is due for cinema release this year.

