Australian actress Jessica Falkholt dies after car crash
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives including three members of her family.
St. George Hospital says in a statement the 29-year-old died on Wednesday six days after her life support was withdrawn. She played Hope Morrison in the long-running television drama "Home and Away."
Falkholt was the last survivor of a Dec. 26 head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall.
The actress's 21-year-old sister Annabelle died In hospital three days later.
Jessica Falkholt stars in an Australian movie "Harmony" that is due for cinema release this year.
