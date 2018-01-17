Canadian Opera Company launching new Rufus Wainwright production 'Hadrian'
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The world premiere of a new production by Rufus Wainwright and Daniel MacIvor headlines the Canadian Opera Company's upcoming season.
"Hadrian," Wainwright's second opera, is described as "a poetic meditation on the ways that love overturns worlds both political and personal."
Wainwright says the opera was inspired by his reading of the novel "Memoirs of Hadrian" by Marguerite Yourcenar about the life of the Roman emperor.
The opera company says Canadian tenor Ben Heppner will be coming out of retirement to make a cameo in the production.
Seven performances of "Hadrian" will be staged at Toronto's Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in October.
Other shows in the Canadian Opera Company's 2018/19 season include Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin," Richard Strauss's "Elektra," Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte," Puccini's "La Boheme" and Verdi's "Otello."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police warn residents to watch out for romance scams
-
Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
-
Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax with about 20 centimetres now forecast