Cuomo donates $111K from Harvey Weinstein to women's charity

ALBANY, N.Y. — Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has followed through on a promise to donate campaign contributions he has collected from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

State campaign finance filings show Cuomo gave $111,000 he received from Weinstein to Women's Justice Now, a New York City-based charitable organization associated with the National Organization for Women.

Cuomo first said he would give the money back in October, after several women stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

Cuomo says he plans to seek a third term this November. He also has been mentioned as a possible White House candidate in 2020.