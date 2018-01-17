Football's divisional round viewership down 16 per cent
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Critics of the National Football League have some new ammunition, with viewership of its four divisional round playoff games down 16
The Nielsen company said the weekend's games averaged 30.43 million viewers. Last year's comparable games averaged 36.22 million.
The NFL has received some blowback from President Donald Trump and his supporters for protests involving the National Anthem, with some suggesting that had something to do with the audience being smaller for games this season.
But last year had a game between popular rivals Green Bay and Dallas that drew more than 48 million, far more than any divisional round game this year. Two of last year's games were also in prime time, compared to one this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Slippery roads due to snow leading to crashes throughout Halifax
-
Vicky Mochama: Recent Aziz Ansari story brings to light an essential part of #MeToo
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police warn residents to watch out for romance scams