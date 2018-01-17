Former President Carter writing book about religious faith
NEW YORK — Former President Jimmy Carter is working on a book about his religious faith.
Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Carter's "Faith: A Journey for All" will tell of how religion has sustained him and what role it plays in society. Carter, 93, said in a statement that he wanted to explore faith's "far-reaching effect." Carter has been a prolific author since leaving the presidency in 1981. He has written memoirs, fiction, poetry and policy books. His memoir "An Hour Before Daylight" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2002.
"Faith" is scheduled to come out in March.
