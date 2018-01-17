Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang denies sexual misconduct rumours
HONG KONG — Well-known Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang has vehemently denied
Tsang said at a news conference Wednesday that all of the allegations were false and had tarnished his reputation and affected those closest to him.
Tsang, 64, is one of Hong Kong's most recognizable faces. He is widely known as a comedic actor and host of television variety and game shows. He has also received acting awards for dramatic roles.
"There are some false reports about me that surfaced on the internet recently," Tsang said. "These are very serious accusations against me. They have had an effect on my reputation.
"What has upset me the most is that my friends, my beloved family, even teammates on the celebrity soccer team have been affected as well. That's why I feel the need to step forward and clarify these
Tsang was accompanied by his lawyer and his director son, Derek Tsang, at the Hong Kong news conference.
Tsang said he has nothing but respect for women.
"To have respect for women is one of my principles.
Tsang has received a Best Supporting Actor Award in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and is a three-time winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards.
