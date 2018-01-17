Katie Couric returning for Winter Olympics opening ceremony
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — NBC is bringing back Katie Couric to co-host the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics next month.
Couric will be co-host with Mike Tirico, who is replacing Bob Costas as prime-time host of the games. The ceremony takes place in South Korea on Feb. 9.
She's hosted three Olympic opening ceremonies with Costas, the most recent in 2004.
NBC also plans to live-stream the ceremony earlier in the day in addition to the tape-delayed prime-time broadcast.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police warn residents to watch out for romance scams
-
Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
-
Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax with about 20 centimetres now forecast