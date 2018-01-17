Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 8-14
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 8-14. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. College Football Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, ESPN, 27.7 million.
2. NFL Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS, 26.69 million.
3. "NFL Playoff Post-Game," Fox, 23.44 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.93 million.
5. "College Football Championship Pre-Game," ESPN, 15.66 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 14.24 million.
7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 14.17 million.
8. "College Football Championship Post-Game," ESPN, 13.59 million.
9. "Bull," CBS, 10.5 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.17 million.
11. "This is Us," NBC, 9.65 million.
12. "Mom," CBS, 9.54 million.
13. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.38 million.
14. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.12 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.7 million.
16. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 8.3 million.
17. "MacGyver," CBS, 8.14 million.
18. "The Simpsons," Fox, 8.04 million.
19. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.89 million.
20. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 7.75 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Slippery roads due to snow leading to crashes throughout Halifax
-
Vicky Mochama: Recent Aziz Ansari story brings to light an essential part of #MeToo
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police warn residents to watch out for romance scams