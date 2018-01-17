Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse lead Forecastle lineup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire and Modest Mouse lead the lineup for the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Houndmouth and The War on Drugs.
The July 13-15 music festival held on Waterfront Park on the banks of the Ohio River is in its 16th year. Weekend passes go on sale on Friday, Jan. 19.
Additional artists include Father John Misty, Vance Joy, Courtney Barnett, NF, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Louis the Child and T-Pain.
