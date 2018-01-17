'The Last Jedi,' 'Three Billboards' among AARP nominees
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hasn't been mentioned much in this year's awards season, but it's among the nominees for AARP The Magazine's 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards.
Oscar contenders are also in the mix. Besides "The Last Jedi," nominees for best film include "Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
Best-actress nominees are Meryl Streep, Annette Bening, Judi Dench, Salma Hayek and Frances McDormand; best-actor nominees are Denzel Washington, Steve Carell, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman and Tom Hanks.
There will also be trophies for best-supporting actor and actress, director and ensemble cast, and for categories like best "grown-up love story."
Helen Mirren will receive a career achievement award.
The Feb. 5 ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. It will air on PBS' "Great Performances" on Feb. 23.
___
Online:
www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police say residents have thousands stolen by romance scammers
-
Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
-
Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast