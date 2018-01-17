The Latest: Dylan Farrow speaks out

NEW YORK — The Latest on a growing number of actors who are distancing themselves from Woody Allen in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Woody Allen's adoptive daughter says she hopes people will believe her when she talks about her longstanding abuse allegations against the 82-year-old filmmaker.

Dylan Farrow's remarks were aired Wednesday as a prelude to what "CBS This Morning" calls her first on-camera discussion of the issue.

Farrow said it's appropriate to be outraged about years of being "ignored and disbelieved, and tossed aside."

In a response to a question, she said: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?"

Farrow has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated but not charged.

2:30 a.m.

NEW YORK — A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from Woody Allen, heightening questions about the future of the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Timothee Chalamet said he'll donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse. The breakout star of "Call Me By Your Name" announced Tuesday on Instagram that he didn't want to profit from his work on Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York," which wrapped shooting in the fall.