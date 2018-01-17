'The Situation' to plead guilty to tax-related charges
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — Former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is expected to plead guilty to federal tax charges this week.
A letter filed with the court on Wednesday says Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, plan to plead guilty at a court hearing on Friday in Newark.
The pair was charged in 2014 with filing bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million in income. Additional charges were filed last April.
Sorrentino's lawyer didn't comment Wednesday on what charges his client would plead guilty.
"The Situation" appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of rowdy housemates in a New Jersey beach town. It ran from 2009 to 2012.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted