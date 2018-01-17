'The Situation' to plead guilty to tax-related charges

NEWARK, N.J. — Former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is expected to plead guilty to federal tax charges this week.

A letter filed with the court on Wednesday says Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, plan to plead guilty at a court hearing on Friday in Newark.

The pair was charged in 2014 with filing bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million in income. Additional charges were filed last April.

Sorrentino's lawyer didn't comment Wednesday on what charges his client would plead guilty.