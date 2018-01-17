Tomei, Arquette, Nash and Munn to present at SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES — Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei, Olivia Munn and Rosanna Arquette will be among the presenters at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Niecy Nash, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris are among the presenters announced Wednesday. The SAG Awards
The show is one of the most reliable predictors of who will take home acting
Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran are also scheduled to present during Sunday's ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Kristen Bell will host the show, which for the first time in its 24-year history will feature a host.
