Bids for paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley hit $1K
TULSA, Okla. — A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Tulsa is being auctioned on eBay for more than $1,000.
North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.
Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before he left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector's item says June had asked to keep the cup "as a little memento."
Jones says the highest bid for the cup was $1,080 as of Wednesday. He says the auction closes Sunday evening.
