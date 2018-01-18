Brigitte Bardot: 'MeToo' actresses are 'hypocritical'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Former French actress and sex symbol Brigitte Bardot says most actresses who have protested sexual harassment are "hypocritical" and "ridiculous" because many of them "tease" producers to land film parts.
The star of "And God Created Woman" says many actresses have come out with sexual misconduct allegations "so that we talk about them."
In an interview with Paris-Match weekly published Thursday, the 83-year-old Bardot says she's never been a victim of sexual harassment and that she thought "it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little ass."
Bardot is the second French film industry star to distance herself from the worldwide protest movement against sexual misconduct. Catherine Deneuve has signed a collective op-ed saying "insistent or clumsy hitting-on is not a crime."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax
-