Country stars from Vegas festival to perform Grammy tribute

NASHVILLE — Three performers at last year's Route 91 Harvest Festival where a gunman opened fire on fans will perform a tribute at this year's Grammy Awards to honour victims killed at live music events this year.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, who all performed at the three-day festival prior to the mass shooting last October, will collaborate on a special performance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, airing live on CBS from New York City on Jan. 28.