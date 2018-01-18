For every war movie cliché, 12 Strong has a matching moment of insight: Reviews

Metro movie critic Richard Crouse reviews the top movies opening this weekend:

12 STRONG: 3 ½ STARS

Chris Hemsworth stars in 12 Strong, the true story of the Green Beret battle to take back the Taliban-occupied city of Mazar-i-Sharif after 9/11.

Structured like a traditional war film, 12 Strong is the first time (to my memory) we’ve seen modern warfare on horseback on the big screen.

For every war cliché in the movie, there is another scene that offers insight into the difficult and confounding task of fighting an ideological war.

HOSTILES: 2 ½ STARS

Hostiles, the new Christian Bale drama, is a 1892 period piece about a legendary Army captain escorting a Cheyenne chief through dangerous territory.

Hostiles is a redemption story coupled with a serious minded look at the bigotry and brutality that fuelled the U.S. Army dealings with Indigenous people.

Bale digs deep here, grappling with the anguish and regret that has scarred his character’s soul, but his transformation doesn’t ring true.

DEN OF THIEVES: 2 STARS

Den of Thieves, a new crime drama starring Gerard Butler, shows an elaborate heist, the bad guys who steal and the even badder guys who try to stop them.

Den of Thieves is more concerned with its own mythology and troubled cop clichés than the story.

Butler’s character is the “original gangsta cop.” Unfortunately we’ve seen that before and we’ve seen it done better.

FOREVER MY GIRL: 2 ½ STARS

In Forever My Girl a country music superstar returns to his Louisiana hometown to reconnect with his roots and the woman he left at the altar years ago.