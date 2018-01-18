Justin Timberlake says he's made peace with Janet Jackson
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Justin Timberlake says he has made up with Janet Jackson following the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" at the Super Bowl in 2004.
When asked on a Beats 1 radio interview broadcast Thursday if he and Jackson have since made peace, Timberlake said, "Absolutely."
The singer, who is preparing for the release of his fourth solo album, says he and Jackson have talked privately about the incident.
"I don't know that a lot of people know that," Timberlake says. "I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people."
At the infamous halftime show, Timberlake ripped Jackson's costume to reveal her right breast, bare except for a nipple ring. Jackson was barred a week later from the Grammy telecast.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936