Long before SAG Awards, statuettes start out as molten metal
BURBANK, Calif. — Winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards often remark on their statuettes — their green-black appearance, their hefty weight — but the awards start out in a decidedly different state: as molten metal.
Long before the glitzy awards ceremony, which will be held Sunday at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, the statuettes are forged in a decidedly unglamorous foundry on an industrial side street in Burbank. Men in welding masks and reflective suits craft the trophies using a metal-working that is process centuries old to create the award, which depicts an actor holding the drama and comedy masks. Once the statuette is done, a process that takes several weeks, the award weighs 12 pounds — nearly four pounds heavier than an Oscar.
"We see these beautiful old buildings, we see statues, and they're going away because that craftsmanship — it's rare, I think, to have those skills and that artistry," she said.
It takes weeks to cast, polish, apply a patina to the dozens of statuettes needed for the SAG Awards. The show
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is the leading film nominee, while the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" leads all television nominees.
Whether Dowd is among the winners Sunday, she said watching the crafting of the statuettes was a treat.
"Nothing thrills me more than seeing how things come together," Dowd said. "I've gone to factories, to quarries, and this was extraordinary."
For full coverage of awards season, including a time-lapse video of the creation of the SAG Actor statuette, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
