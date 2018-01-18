Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is working on a picture book
NEW YORK — Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is working on a picture book.
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that Nyong'o's "Sulwe" will come out next January. According to the publisher, the Kenyan actress' debut book will be a story about "colorism," the
Nyong'o said in a statement that the book would draw on her own experiences of being "taunted" about her skin.
Nyong'o won a best-supporting actress Oscar for "Twelve Years a Slave." Her other credits include "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and the upcoming "Black Panther."
