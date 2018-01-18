Peter Mayle, author of 'A Year in Provence,' is dead at 78
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Peter Mayle, the British author known for his books set in Provence, France, has died.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Mayle died in a hospital near his home in the south of France. He was 78 and died after a brief illness.
Mayle's dozens of books included the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Vancouver doctor doubles down on opioid pills vending machine idea
-
Sears walking away from contaminated ground remediation in Calgary