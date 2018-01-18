Study suggests building second Hollywood sign to ease crowds
LOS ANGELES — Locals and tourists alike appreciate the Hollywood sign, so why not build another?
That's one of the suggestions from a study seeking ways to ease frustration about traffic near the world famous sign in Los Angeles.
The second sign on the other side of the hill would face toward the suburban San Fernando Valley.
The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that a few of the less fanciful ideas include a shuttle to ferry visitors to trails near the sign and an aerial tram to offer birds-eye views.
And the report by consulting firm Dixon Resources Unlimited suggests a Hollywood sign visitor
The newspaper says many of the ideas are much more mundane — including adjusting parking restrictions and installing signs to guide pedestrians.
