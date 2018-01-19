Color galore in Paris as menswear gets bold
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — There was
Some highlights to the fall-winter shows:
MAISON MARGIELA'S RAINBOW
John Galliano studied the science of the rainbow for a colorful and typically quirky collection.
A clinical white venue, populated by myriad staff in their signature white lab aprons, led the eye down to a bright yellow runway. Its large oval shapes brightly evoked the rays of sunlight and suggested the inspiration for the fall-winter display.
From a vermilion coat with sloping shoulders to a sunny yellow bubble jacket, narrow blue pants and a belted, deep saffron knitted coat — the collection looked as if Galliano had separated each of the
Silhouette-wise, large lapels and slightly cinched waists were dominant.
Features from more practical garments were mixed in with the 30 couture-infused designs. There were transparent rain caps that gave a 1950s edge, and a see-through PVC belted rain coat that was on-trend in its play on texture, layering and transparency.
As fashionistas left the grand Hotel des Invalides venue, the world outside warmed up too: The winter drizzle suddenly stopped, giving way to rays of sun.
Lauded designer Galliano has been called many things in his career, but a weather forecaster must be a first.
___
JUUN J.'S NECK SCULPTURES
South Korean designer Juun J. often plays with oversized shapes, and for the latest fall and winter collection he took his signature themes up a notch with a highly sculptural collection defined by huge bubble jacket material tied around the models' necks.
The palette was typically tame, with its black, white and blown-up check infused with flashes of vermillion and pale yellow, but the shapes less so.
A huge black bubble jacket, knotted around a female model's upper half, obscured the body alongside a bubble "skirt" with a fine corrugated surface clumsily wrapped around the bottom half. Its myriad hanging tassels further adding to a visual kinesis.
Much of this haphazard body "wrapping" was more sculptural and creative than actually wearable.
A black check suit with multiple layers was given an abstract twist with a shiny bubble jacket around the neck that looked almost like the inflatable neck pillows you find on airplanes.
___
CERUTTI 1881'S
Designer Jason Basmajian of Cerutti 1881 loves
Although his restrained fall-winter designs featured darker hues than normal, there were rick pickings for anyone who likes a bright wardrobe.
A beautiful military green coat in soft wool looked huggable, as did a pair of fluffy sports-infused eggshell pants.
A gold shirt evoked the rich fabrics of India, and the rich
There was a sporty edge to many of the 47 looks as is increasingly common with many menswear brands around the world.
Chief Creative Officer Basmajian brings a business approach as well as an artistic one to his fashion designs. Friday's saleable collection was a case in point.
___
Thomas Adamson can be followed at Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films