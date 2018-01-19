"Games of Thrones"-themed ice hotel opens in Finland
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HELSINKI — A "Game of Thrones"-themed ice hotel complete with a bar and a chapel for weddings has opened in northern Finland in a joint effort by a local hotel chain and the U.S. producers of the hit TV series.
Lapland Hotels said Friday they chose "Game of Thrones" to be the theme for this season's Snow Village, an annual ice-and-snow construction project covering 20,000 square meters (24,000 sq. yards) in Kittila, 150
Snow Village operations manager Janne Pasma told Finnish national broadcaster YLE that he was a huge fan of the series and it was "a dream come true" that HBO Nordic agreed to go along.
The hotel, which stays open until April, suggests that guests stay only one night due to below-zero temperatures.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films