Kim and Kanye choose Chicago for their new baby's name
It's Chicago — where Kanye West was raised — as the name of baby No. 3 with Kim Kardashian West.
Mom made the announcement Friday on her app without explanation. Chicago was born Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins big sister North and middle brother Saint.
Chicago was born Monday via gestational carrier, meaning Kardashian West's fertilized egg was implanted into a surrogate.
The rapper and the reality star chose to use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered pregnancy complications with her two older children. She said her doctors told her it wasn't safe for her to carry another baby.
