Lingering cold forces Celine Dion to cancel more Las Vegas concerts

LAS VEGAS — Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled two more concerts in Las Vegas, making it seven shows she has cancelled this month due to illness.

A statement on her Facebook page says concerts on Friday and Saturday won't go ahead as scheduled because the singer "has been suffering for the past week from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold."

The statement said her physician "has instructed her to rest until these symptoms clear up completely."

Dion had previously cancelled a performance last Saturday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Last week, Dion posted a similar statement saying she was "truly sorry" for cancelling a Saturday night concert.

The statement says Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum on March 27. It also said ticket holders will be refunded for cancelled shows but promoters "are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation."

Many fans on social media have largely been sympathetic and posted notes of best wishes for Dion, but some have expressed frustration that cancellations have often come at the last minute.

Others have called on Dion's promoters to give the singer an extended break, noting that many fans had booked expensive trips to Las Vegas specifically to see a concert.

After cancelling her show last Saturday, Dion told fans that "cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas."