Producers Guild unveils anti-sexual harassment guidelines
NEW YORK — The Producers Guild of America has ratified guidelines for combating sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, requesting that every film and TV production offer in-person harassment training and provide multiple ways for alleged victims to complain.
The guidelines come from a task force asked to research and propose solutions to sexual misconduct following a flood of accusations that started with revelations about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The guild's board of directors unanimously ratified its Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines on Wednesday. The Los Angeles-based guild has over 8,000 members and represents those in film, television and new media.
Other guidelines include asking each production to be vigilant to prevent harassment, protect any whistle-blowers and assume whoever complains "is being sincere until further inquiry can be undertaken."
