Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Short; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Durbin.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Durbin.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Mulvaney; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Mulvaney; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating suspicious death after man found dead at Dartmouth apartment
-
Trans woman afraid to attend Halifax women's march after verbal attacks
-
Canadian travellers urged to 'exercise a high degree of caution' in Jamaica
-
Women's march organizers prepare for second rally in Vancouver