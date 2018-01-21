Running list of winners at 24th annual SAG Awards
LOS ANGELES — A partial list of winners at Sunday's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:
MOVIES:
Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Stunt ensemble: "Wonder Woman"
___
TELEVISION:
Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Comedy series cast: "Veep"
Actor in a movie or miniseries: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
Actress in a movie or miniseries: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"
___
Life Achievement: Morgan Freeman
