The Latest: Lewis says 'every show' feeling Time's Up impact

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Sunday's presentation of the Screen Actors Guild from the Shrine Auditorium (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Jennifer Lewis says she's seen the effects firsthand of the Time's Up and Me Too movements in Hollywood.
The "black-ish" star said as she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday in Los Angeles that there's been "a huge change in the business" since the Harvey Weinstein news broke last year.
Lewis says "every show" is having mandatory sexual harassment meetings and that she recently attended one at Disney.
Lewis says the show is "leading the revolution" by dealing with such timely issues as police brutality, women's rights and depression.
— Sandy Cohen (@APSandy) on the red carpet.
___
3:20 p.m.
The stunt performers of "Wonder Woman" and the television series "Game of Thrones" are the winners of the first Screen Actors Guild awards handed out Sunday.
The awards were announced during the red carpet show preceding Sunday's celebration of the best acting in film and television.
"Game of Thrones" is a back-to-back winner. The cast of the HBO fantasy series is also nominated for the best drama ensemble award that will be handed out later Sunday.
___
3:05 p.m.
Hundreds of fans armed with cellphones and some in gowns themselves are shouting to stars as they walk the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards.
One woman yelled to Alison Brie, in a striking red dress: "You're beautiful." Brie replied: "So are you!"
One fan shouted to JoBeth Williams of "Poltergeist" fame: "Looking good! Go one with your bad self!" Williams beamed and shouted back: "Thank you!"
Several shouted "Sterling!" when "This Is Us" star and SAG Award nominee Sterling K. Brown walked by looking dapper and "Kevin" when his co-star, Justin Hartley, followed shortly after.
The SAG Awards will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on TBS and TNT.
— Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) in the SAG Awards fan bleachers
___
7:30 a.m.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will
This year's show will feature a mostly female roster of presenters and its first ever host with Kristen Bell.
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is the leading film nominee, including for its star Frances McDormand. The top television nominee is "Big Little Lies," with three of its stars — Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern — all vying for best actress in the same category.
The show being held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
