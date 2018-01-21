TV meteorologist who helped launch the Weather Channel dies

LAS VEGAS — John Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six-decade broadcasting career, has died. He was 83.

His wife, Linda Coleman, told The Associated Press her husband died Saturday night at home in Las Vegas. She did not give a cause.

The Texas native got his first TV job while still a student at the University of Illinois. Coleman worked at several local stations in the Midwest before joining "GMA" when it launched in 1975.

He served as CEO of the Weather Channel for about a year after helping launch it in 1981.

Coleman went on to join KUSI-TV in San Diego, where he spent 20 years as weatherman for its morning show before retiring in 2014.

