Jury selection for Bill Cosby's retrial slated for March 29

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The 80-year-old entertainer's first trial had jurors from the Pittsburgh area, about 300 miles away. It ended in a mistrial when they couldn't reach a verdict after five days of deliberations.

This time, Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby's new defence team have agreed to seek a local jury for the retrial, scheduled for April 2.

Cosby's former lawyers insisted on a jury from a different county because the case was an issue in the local district attorney's race.

Last time it took three days to select 12 jurors and six alternates.