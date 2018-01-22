Jury selection for Bill Cosby's retrial slated for March 29
A
A
Share via Email
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
The 80-year-old entertainer's first trial had jurors from the Pittsburgh area, about 300 miles away. It ended in a mistrial when they couldn't reach a verdict after five days of deliberations.
This time, Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby's new
Cosby's former lawyers insisted on a jury from a different county because the case was an issue in the local district attorney's race.
Last time it took three days to select 12 jurors and six alternates.
Cosby has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
Police search for man accused of assaulting, abducting woman in N.S.
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy