Margaret Atwood's 'Handmaid's Tale' set to return to Bravo in April
TORONTO — The TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" now has a season 2 Canadian broadcast date.
Bravo says the Toronto-filmed series will return to the cable channel on April 29.
The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series picks up where season 1 left off, with Offred headed into uncharted territory.
The new 13-episode storyline is expected to divert from Atwood's source material to focus on Offred's pregnancy and the fight to keep her child away from the repressive society of Gilead.
"The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Alexis Bledel.
Amanda Brugel, the lone Canadian cast member of the first season, will appear as a series regular during the new season.
