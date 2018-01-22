Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ed Sheeran has announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.
The Grammy-winning singer posted a picture of the two on his Instagram page Saturday morning saying the two got engaged right before the new year.
He said they are "very happy and in love" and that their "cats are chuffed as well."
Sheeran said last fall how Seaborn inspired his song "Perfect," which is Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Sheeran and Seaborn were friends when the two attended school in Suffolk, England. They reconnected years later.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police