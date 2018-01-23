Bandmates, family attend funeral of Cranberries singer
LONDON — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Dolores O'Riordan's Irish hometown for the funeral of the Cranberries singer.
O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room on Jan. 16 at the age of 46.
Tuesday's service at the parish church of St. Ailbe in Ballybricken opened with a recording of "Ave Marie," sung by O'Riordan and Luciano Pavarotti.
Canon Liam McNamara said "no words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years."
Mourners included O'Riordan's bandmates, her ex-husband Don Burton and their three children, and the singer's mother and siblings.
Police say O'Riordan's death isn't suspicious. A coroner is awaiting test results to determine the cause of death.
The Cranberries had international hits with songs including "Linger" and "Zombie."
