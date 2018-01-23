CBS News appoints new leader for evening newscast
NEW YORK — CBS News has appointed Mosheh Oinounou (WAH-noo-noo) as the top behind-the-scenes executive at the "CBS Evening News," where Jeff Glor recently took over as the anchor.
Oinounou replaces Steve Capus as the show's executive producer. CBS News President David Rhodes said Capus, a former NBC News president who has been the show's executive producer for the past four years, will be staying at CBS in a role yet to be defined.
CBS says Oinounou will be looking for digital extensions to the nightly newscast. He was part of the leadership team for the CBSN streaming service.
The "CBS Evening News" generally draws about 7 million viewers a night, placing it third in the ratings to newscasts at ABC and NBC.
